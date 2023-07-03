    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 66 COVID cases in a day with no deaths

    The caseload stands at 2,042,768 as the death toll remains unchanged at 29,462

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 3 July 2023, 12:03 PM
    Updated : 3 July 2023, 12:03 PM

    Bangladesh has recorded 66 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,042,768.

    The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,462 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Monday.

    As many as 1,312 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 5.03 percent.

    Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions, with 60.

    Another 147 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,009,332.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.36 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

