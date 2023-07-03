Bangladesh reports 66 COVID cases in a day with no deaths

Bangladesh has recorded 66 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,042,768.

The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,462 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Monday.

As many as 1,312 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 5.03 percent.

Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions, with 60.