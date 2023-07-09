Bangladesh reports 76 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 76 new cases of the coronavirus in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,043,161.
The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,462 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Sunday.
As many as 1,720 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 4.42 percent.
Dhaka with 63 infections logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions.
Another 130 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 20,09,949.
The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.37 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.