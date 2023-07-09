Bangladesh reports 76 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 76 new cases of the coronavirus in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,043,161.

The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,462 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Sunday.

As many as 1,720 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 4.42 percent.

Dhaka with 63 infections logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions.