July 22 2022

    Australia battles fresh omicron outbreak as COVID deaths rise

    Australia reported one of its highest daily death tolls from the novel coronavirus on Thursday while hospital admissions hovered near record levels, as authorities struggle to get ahead of highly contagious omicron variants.

    >>Reuters
    Published : 21 July 2022, 6:0 AM
    Updated : 21 July 2022, 6:0 AM

    The BA.4/5 variants are good at evading immune protection fromvaccination or prior infection and have been driving a surge of new infectionsglobally.

    Australia is reporting the highest daily numbers since thefirst omicron wave earlier this year, with 89 deaths from the coronavirus onThursday and 90 on Wednesday. Just over 55,600 new cases were recorded onThursday, the highest since May 18.

    Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said state leaders and federalhealth officials have not recommended making masks mandatory in indoor venues,despite calls by some doctors to do so.

    Australia avoided the high death tolls seen in other countriesduring the first waves of the pandemic thanks largely to high levels of publiccompliance with tough social distancing restrictions.

    But there is little public appetite for a return to suchmeasures to defeat the latest surge in infections and Albanese has resistedpressure from some health experts to impose mask mandates.

    "It's no good having a mandate unless it'senforced," Albanese told ABC Radio.

    He said health officials also had to take into account theeffects of tough restrictions on mental health.

    The latest omicron wave is pushing the number of people withCOVID-19 in Australian hospitals close to the peak hit in January. About 5,350patients are in hospitals, and several states are battling record admissions.

    Authorities have urged businesses to let staff work from homeand recommended people get booster shots urgently, with only about 71% of theeligible population having received their boosters. About 95% of people above16 have had two doses.

    Since the pandemic began, Australia has reported about 9million COVID-19 cases and 10,968 deaths.

