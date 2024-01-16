IUB retains top spot among Bangladesh’s private universities in AD Scientific Index

Independent University, Bangladesh has retained its spot as the leading private university in Bangladesh in the AD Scientific Index 2024 in terms of total number of citations of Scopus-indexed publications by faculty members.

The IUB has also retained the second position among all private institutions in the country, trailing only behind the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh, the university said in a statement on Monday.

The university has ranked third among all public and private institutions in Bangladesh, moving up one place from the previous year, trailing only behind the ICDDR,B and Dhaka University.

Since February 2023, IUB has consistently maintained its position in the AD Scientific Index, or ADSI, ranking.

In 2023, IUB was ranked first among private universities, second among all private institutions and 4th among all institutions in Bangladesh.