IUB retains top spot among Bangladesh’s private universities in AD Scientific Index

Independent University, Bangladesh has retained its spot as the leading private university in Bangladesh in the AD Scientific Index 2024 in terms of total number of citations of Scopus-indexed publications by faculty members.
The IUB has also retained the second position among all private institutions in the country, trailing only behind the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh, the university said in a statement on Monday.
The university has ranked third among all public and private institutions in Bangladesh, moving up one place from the previous year, trailing only behind the ICDDR,B and Dhaka University.
Since February 2023, IUB has consistently maintained its position in the AD Scientific Index, or ADSI, ranking.
In 2023, IUB was ranked first among private universities, second among all private institutions and 4th among all institutions in Bangladesh.
ADSI, a global ranking system, evaluates over 22,350 universities worldwide based solely on the calibre of their Valued and Productive Scientists.
The ADSI primarily utilises Google Scholar profiles for its assessments. The ADSI, known for its dynamic updating process every 30 to 60 days, noted IUB’s improvement in its latest update on Jan 6, 2024.
Vice-Chancellor Tanweer Hasan said, “I am proud and delighted to extend my heartfelt congratulations to our faculty. This consistent recognition distinctly underscores the dedication and exceptional calibre of our faculty at IUB. We are committed to ensuring a supportive and resource-rich environment in advancing the research endeavours of our faculty members.”
“Over the last three years, we have taken significant steps to offer both organisational support and financial incentives, encouraging our faculty to engage in cutting-edge research,” he said.
“During this period, we added 59 PhD-holders to our existing roster, bringing the total number of PhD-qualified faculty at IUB to 108. Therefore, this accolade manifests our collective, organisation-wide efforts and exemplifies our continued commitment to academic excellence.”