Carpooling and other experiences students missed in the pandemic

This story is not about the car ride. In fact, it has little to do with the car ride, though that is where it starts. That is because the car ride holds significance that goes far beyond the seven-and-a-half kilometres it covered. In the past two years of glaring screens and virtual classrooms, something more subtle and valuable has, I feel, been lost for many of us beyond just the comfort of interactive classes - the infinite happenstances and acquaintances that add to our total experience as university students.

The car ride was the beginning of a few sporadic carpool sessions which were all contained within the chassis of that one car. Yet, they were as meaningful to me as some of my longest-running friendships. That is not to say that I would choose my car ride friend over my closest friend from a burning building (let’s hope I never face that dilemma), but that there was a meaning to those chats.

It is very easy to be normalised in one’s own bubble and its 5-kilometre radius of social connections. To only see a world where you alone are at the centre. It is only when you make yourself step out and experience other ways of thinking can you truly grow and shape yourself as a complete human being. Things I was used to saying off-hand I had to break down and explain so that it was comprehensible to another person. This made me rethink and reconsider ways I frame my own thought processes in a way simply talking to my familiar crowd of friends could have never accomplished. Hearing my carpool friend’s side of things also opened my eyes to how similar experiences can result in polar opposite takeaways as well.

The ways we think and feel have a multiplicity of possibilities and being confined to just a few limits us as individuals. Only when we open ourselves up to exploring the world beyond what is familiar to us in terms of social circles, backgrounds, abilities, etc., can we explore who we really are as proper autonomous people. In this regard, expanding our social capital and having conversations with others who may challenge us or even add to our existing understanding and position, is one of the fastest routes one can take to shift their pre-programmed paradigms and grow.