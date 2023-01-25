    বাংলা

    Dhaka University suspends 113 students and expels one for breaking rules

    One of the penalised students has been expelled for harassing a private university student at the altar of Raju Memorial Sculpture

    Dhaka University Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 25 Jan 2023, 04:13 PM
    Updated : 25 Jan 2023, 04:13 PM

    Dhaka University has suspended 113 students for various terms and expelled another for the breach of rules through acts such as cheating in exams, sexual harassment, drug abuse and inappropriate behaviour. 

    It suspended 109 students for two to four years for cheating on tests and inappropriately behaving with invigilators. Three students were suspended for two years for doing drugs. 

    The expelled student was found guilty of harassing a female student of a private university, while another has been suspended for a year over threatening to take the life of an employee of the university’s Faculty of Fine Arts. 

    A disciplinary board meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor Professor Md Akhtaruzzaman took the decisions on the penalties following investigations, Proctor AKM Golam Rabbani said on Wednesday. 

    The expelled student has been identified as Najmul Alam alias Jim, a student of the Institute of Social Welfare and Research, according to sources in the university administration. 

    The authorities did not make public the identities of the suspended students. 

    Najmul was accused of harassing a female student of a private university on the altar of the Raju Memorial Sculpture on Oct 31, 2022. On Nov 5, the university suspended him and asked for his explanation. 

    Najmul was also accused in several other incidents of harassing women and students.

