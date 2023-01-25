Dhaka University suspends 113 students and expels one for breaking rules

Dhaka University has suspended 113 students for various terms and expelled another for the breach of rules through acts such as cheating in exams, sexual harassment, drug abuse and inappropriate behaviour.

It suspended 109 students for two to four years for cheating on tests and inappropriately behaving with invigilators. Three students were suspended for two years for doing drugs.

The expelled student was found guilty of harassing a female student of a private university, while another has been suspended for a year over threatening to take the life of an employee of the university’s Faculty of Fine Arts.