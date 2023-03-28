Dhaka University suspends 2 Proloy gang members, opens probe to identify others

Dhaka University has suspended two members of the Proloy gang who were arrested in a case over an assault on a student.
The suspended students are Md Nayeemur Rahman Durjoy of anthropology department and Md Sakib Ferdous of accounting and information systems department, both from the 2020-2021 session.
The university in a notice on Tuesday accused them of soiling the institution’s image, misbehaving with other students and breaching discipline.
It asked them to explain within seven working days why they will not be expelled.
In another notice, the university said it formed an inter-hall committee to identify the other members of the gang.
The committee, headed by Sir Salimullah Muslim Hall Provost Professor Md Iqbal Rouf Mamun, was given seven working days to complete its investigation.
On Monday, a Dhaka court sent the two students to jail after the case named 19 students and six to seven unidentified others – all believed to be members of the gang allegedly involved in criminal activities.
Sadia Afroza Khan, the mother of the victim, Jubayer Ibn Humayun, brought charges of attempting to murder her son in the case, said Noor Mohammad, chief of Shahbagh Police Station.
All suspects named are in their second year at Dhaka University, admitted in the 2020-21 academic year.
The Proloy gang made headlines after a group assaulted Jubayer on Saturday evening.
The gang stands accused of involvement in theft, fraud, using drugs, and violence in the Suhrawardy Udyan and Dhaka University areas.
Media reports allege the gang members travel in groups across the campus to commit the crimes. They allegedly set up a temporary office on the second floor of the Shaheed Budhijibi Dr Mohammad Mortaza Medical Centre on the university campus.
A group attacked Jubayer with stumps, rods, belts, and bamboo sticks with the intent to murder him after he had an argument with them, according to the case documents. Jubayer suffered serious injuries to his head and eyes, and a ligament on his right leg was torn.
When Jubayer’s friends tried to help, the attackers beat them too. They threatened to kill them, the case statement says.
When Jubayer fell unconscious, the attackers fled the scene. Jubayer’s friends then rushed him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment.