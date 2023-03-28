Dhaka University suspends 2 Proloy gang members, opens probe to identify others

Dhaka University has suspended two members of the Proloy gang who were arrested in a case over an assault on a student.

The suspended students are Md Nayeemur Rahman Durjoy of anthropology department and Md Sakib Ferdous of accounting and information systems department, both from the 2020-2021 session.

The university in a notice on Tuesday accused them of soiling the institution’s image, misbehaving with other students and breaching discipline.