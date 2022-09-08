Doing politics is a right, educational institutions can’t ban it: Dipu Moni

In the wake of Bangladesh Chhatra League’s criticisms for forming committees at private universities, Dipu Moni has said educational institutions cannot ban politics because students have the right to do politics.
“It is necessary for everyone, especially students, to be conscious of politics because they are the future of the country. Future leadership will come through this,” the education minister said.
“They have the right to do politics. But it is their personal choice whether to follow any party or which party they will follow.”
She faced questions on the matter from journalists after a programme at the Bangladesh Bureau of Educational Information and Statistics on Wednesday.
After the ruling Awami League’s BCL had formed the committees recently, some private universities told students via text messages that politics is banned at the institutions. The Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, a public institution, had earlier banned politics after the killing of a student by BCL activists.
But Dipu Moni said no one can bar others from exercising their political right.
She also said the institutions may set parameters on partisan politics through negotiations between the authorities and the students.
“We want it to be positive. No one should do something harmful in the name of politics. I don’t think the institutions should have any objection to students doing politics if there is nothing detrimental.”
Dipu Moni, a joint general secretary of the Awami League, said: “I saw a “No Smoking” sign with another sign that reads “This Campus is Free From Politics” at an institution."
She then posed the question: "Can smoking and politics be treated equally?”
“It is also true that politics has been abused in our country. There should be politics and its practice should be positive,” Dipu Moni said, recalling the contribution of student politics in Bangladesh’s achievements.