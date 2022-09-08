Doing politics is a right, educational institutions can’t ban it: Dipu Moni

In the wake of Bangladesh Chhatra League’s criticisms for forming committees at private universities, Dipu Moni has said educational institutions cannot ban politics because students have the right to do politics.

“It is necessary for everyone, especially students, to be conscious of politics because they are the future of the country. Future leadership will come through this,” the education minister said.

“They have the right to do politics. But it is their personal choice whether to follow any party or which party they will follow.”