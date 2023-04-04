India looking to merge hydro power units to create single company: minister

The Indian government is considering selling state-owned NTPC Ltd's two hydro power firms to NHPC Ltd to create a single hydro power company that would improve efficiency and cut costs, power minister R K Singh told Reuters.

One large hydro power company would help meet high demand at night when solar projects do not run, he said. Solar power projects meet nearly a-fifth of India's peak-hour energy demand during the day.

"We have a number of hydro PSUs (Public Sector Undertakings). We are thinking whether these hydro companies can come together as a hydro large PSU. Then it becomes a specialised hydro company," Power and Renewable Energy Minister Singh said in an interview on Monday.

NTPC, the country's largest power producer, acquired the two hydro companies -- THDC India Ltd (THDCIL ) and NEEPCO -- three years ago for about $1.34 billion under a consolidation plan by the Indian government.