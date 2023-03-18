Huawei has replaced thousands of US-banned parts in its products, founder says

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd has replaced more than 13,000 parts in its products that were hit by US trade sanctions, the Chinese tech giant's founder said, according to a speech transcript posted on Friday by a Chinese university.

According to the transcript of the February speech posted by Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Ren Zhengfei said Huawei had over the past three years replaced the 13,000 components with domestic Chinese substitutes and had redesigned 4,000 circuit boards for its products.

He said production of circuit boards had "stabilised."

The remarks, which could not be independently verified, provided a window into Huawei's efforts to bounce back from US trade restrictions. Since 2019, Huawei, a major supplier of equipment used in 5G telecommunications networks, has been the target of successive rounds of US export controls.