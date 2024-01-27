Lockheed Martin to cut 1% of its jobs in cost-cutting push

Lockheed Martin will cut 1% of its jobs over the course of the year in a bid to cut costs and streamline operations, a company spokesperson said on Friday.

The reductions will impact positions across all of its business and enterprise operations, the spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters, adding that the cost-cutting actions will include hiring freezes and voluntary separations.

The Maryland-based defense contractor employs 122,000 people worldwide, according to its website. The cost reductions will aid the company in transforming its operations digitally.