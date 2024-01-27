    বাংলা

    Lockheed Martin to cut 1% of its jobs in cost-cutting push

    The reductions will impact positions across all of its business and enterprise operations

    Reuters
    Published : 27 Jan 2024, 03:23 AM
    Updated : 27 Jan 2024, 03:23 AM

    Lockheed Martin will cut 1% of its jobs over the course of the year in a bid to cut costs and streamline operations, a company spokesperson said on Friday.

    The reductions will impact positions across all of its business and enterprise operations, the spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters, adding that the cost-cutting actions will include hiring freezes and voluntary separations.

    The Maryland-based defense contractor employs 122,000 people worldwide, according to its website. The cost reductions will aid the company in transforming its operations digitally.

    "We're driving cost reduction in our direct cost base through supply chain optimization, factory productivity and also on 1LMX-driven efficiencies," Lockheed Martin CFO Jay Malave said in the company's post-earnings conference call on Tuesday.

    1LMX is Lockheed's name for its transformation program.

    Lockheed on Tuesday forecast its 2024 profit below Wall Street expectations, citing supply chain disruptions in its largest aeronautics segment which makes F-35 jets.

    RELATED STORIES
    Oil tankers are seen parked at a yard outside a fuel depot on the outskirts of Kolkata February 3, 2015.
    India cuts windfall tax on petroleum crude
    The cut will be effective from Jan 16
    Hasina says forming a strong opposition is not her job
    Hasina says forming a strong opposition is not her job
    She says she cannot be blamed for the opposition’s failure to organise their party
    German farmers in tractors take part in a protest against the cut of vehicle tax subsidies, as signs are displayed on the front of their tractors that read "You're saving at the wrong end" and "Politics is breaking the economy", in Berlin, Germany, December 18, 2023.
    Why is Germany's economy struggling in 2024?
    The economy, Europe's biggest, was the weakest among its large euro zone peers last year, as high energy costs, feeble global orders and record-high interest rates took their toll
    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken looks on as he arrives in Abu Dhabi, during his week-long trip aimed at calming tensions across the Middle East, in the United Arab Emirates, Jan 7, 2024.
    Blinken meets Arab leaders in push over Gaza war
    The US secretary of state is holding more talks with the leaders as part of a diplomatic push to stop the war in Gaza spreading further

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps