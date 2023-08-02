Fitch cuts US credit rating to AA+; Treasury calls it 'arbitrary'

REPUTATIONAL DENT

Analysts said the move shows the depth of harm caused to the United States by repeated rounds of contentious debate over the debt ceiling, which pushed the nation to the brink of default in May.

"This basically tells you the US government’s spending is a problem," said Steven Ricchiuto, US chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA.

Fitch said repeated political standoffs and last-minute resolutions over the debt limit have eroded confidence in fiscal management.

Michael Schulman, chief investment officer at Running Point Capital Advisors said the "US overall will be seen as strong but I think it’s a little chink in our armor."

"It is a dent against the US reputation and standing," said Schulman.

Others expressed surprise at the timing, even though Fitch had flagged the possibility.

"I don't understand how they (Fitch) have worse information now than before the debt ceiling crisis was resolved," said Wendy Edelberg, director of The Hamilton Project At The Brookings Institution in Washington DC.

US stock futures dropped in European trading, suggesting the benchmark indices could open sharply lower later on. ESc1, NQc1

The yield on the benchmark US Treasury note fell 2 basis points on the day to 4.03%, while the cost of insuring US sovereign debt against default held largely unchanged on the day, reflecting a sense of calm among investors about the longer-term impact of the downgrade.

"I don't think you are going to see too many investors, especially those with a long-term investment strategy saying I should sell stocks because Fitch took us from AAA to AA+," said Jason Ware, chief investment officer at Albion Financial Group.

Investors use credit ratings to assess the risk profile of companies and governments when they raise financing in debt capital markets. Generally, the lower a borrower's rating, the higher its financing costs.

"This was unexpected, kind of came from left field," said Keith Lerner, co-chief investment officer at Truist Advisory Services in Atlanta. "As far as the market impact, it's uncertain right now. The market is at a point where it's somewhat vulnerable to bad news."