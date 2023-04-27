India's Reliance JV strikes content streaming deal with Warner for JioCinema

The broadcast venture of India's Reliance has struck a deal with Warner Bros Discovery Inc for its streaming platform JioCinema, making a big push to bring Hollywood content onto the platform and compete against Netflix and Amazon.

The deal between Reliance's Viacom18 would see Warner Bros as well as its HBO content becoming available on Reliance's JioCinema app, including popular movies and shows such as Succession, Game of Thrones, Lord of the Rings and the Harry Potter series, according to a joint statement by the companies.

Reuters reported the deal earlier on Thursday based on sources with direct knowledge of the deal.

The sources did not disclose the financials of the deal, but the statement described the content partnership as a "new multi-year agreement" which will start next month.

"HBO Original, Max Original and Warner Bros. Television series are set to premiere on JioCinema on the same day as the US," the companies said.

Clement Schwebig, President for India, Southeast Asia and Korea for Warner Bros said the agreement was part of its commitment to the South Asia market, as it looks to further strengthen the scale of its regional business.