Bangladesh raises US dollar price for export proceeds once again in two weeks

The foreign exchange dealers and banks have raised the exchange rate of the US dollar for export proceeds by Tk 0.5 to Tk 100.

Afzal Karim, managing director of Sonali Bank and chairman of Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association or BFEDA, announced the new rates after a meeting with the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh, or ABB in Dhaka on Sunday.

The exchange rate for export proceeds was raised to Tk 99.5 two weeks ago on Oct 23, but the BFEDA and ABB decided to lower the rate of inward remittances to Tk 107 from Tk 107.5, which remained unchanged after Sunday’s meeting.

The rate for export proceeds will be effective from Monday, confirmed Afzal.