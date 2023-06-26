Gold prices climb as softer dollar lifts appeal

Bullion slumped nearly 2% in the previous week as hawkish comments from Fed officials signalled more rate hikes to tame sticky inflation.

Higher interest rates make non-yielding gold less appealing.

"We are near the end of tightening cycle, but still not quite at the end as there is still the risk of it being extended, hence the depressed price action," said OCBC FX strategist Christopher Wong.

Investors now expect a 72% chance of a rate hike in July, with rate cuts seen from 2024 onwards, per CME's Fedwatch tool.

The dollar index edged 0.2% lower.

Yet the lower trend in gold was "in part offset by strong physical consumption from central banks and China and some recession tail hedging," Citi analysts said in a note.