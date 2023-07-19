Why China could become the luxury industry's next sore spot

The luxury goods industry has relied heavily on China and North America for growth in recent years, but latest Chinese economic figures and a disappointing sales update from Cartier-owner Richemont suggest both markets may be starting to slow.

Major luxury brands have invested millions to reach new customers in the two markets, venturing beyond traditional high-end shopping centres to open new stores in places like Wuhan and Zhengzhou, or Charlotte and Nashville.

A post-pandemic US splurge had already shown signs of flagging, leaving investors to pin their hopes on Chinese shoppers to sustain the months-long spending spree that has boosted the sector's fortunes.

China's economy faltered in the second-quarter, however, prompting banks JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup to trim their growth forecasts for this year.

On Monday, Swiss-based Richemont announced sales for the three months to the end of June that fell short of expectations, with sales in the Americas down 4% and those in Asia also disappointing.

Its shares closed down 10.43%, with Hermes dragged 4.21% lower, LVMH down 3.7% and Kering slipping 1.95%.