Bangladesh begins trial run of single-point mooring after delay over bad weather

The trial run of the long-awaited single-point mooring – an offshore buoy designed to pump and siphon fuel oil to an onshore storage facility – has begun at Moheshkhali in Cox’s Bazar after delay over inclement weather.

Workers started unloading crude oil from a ship in the deep sea through the single-point mooring system to a terminal at Moheshkhali’s Kalarmarchhara on Monday morning, said Md Sharif Hasnat, a general manager of Eastern Refinery Ltd.

The oil will be taken to the refinery in Chattogram’s Patenga via Anwara, he said.