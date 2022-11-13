    বাংলা

    Hasina urges global businesses to invest in Bangladesh

    Highlighting the government's business-friendly policies and facilities, the prime minister described Bangladesh as a prime investment destination

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 Nov 2022, 11:15 AM
    Updated : 13 Nov 2022, 11:15 AM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina invited foreign investors and entrepreneurs to explore business opportunities in Bangladesh, describing the country as a prime investment destination.

    "We are establishing 100 special economic zones across the country. As a result, Bangladesh has now become one of the most favourable investment and sourcing destinations in the world," Hasina said at an event on Sunday.

    "The country's investment-friendly policies, along with duty- and quota-free facilities for Bangladeshi products in various countries around the world, are attracting foreign investors."

    Hasina was the chief guest at the opening ceremony of "Made in Bangladesh Week 2022", organised by the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association.

    The prime minister also called on Bangladesh's business leaders to welcome foreign investment, along with the technology and know-how it entails.

    Highlighting the socio-economic strides taken by Bangladesh, she said, "The country's per capita income is increasing and now stands at $2,824. The purchasing power is also increasing."

    But the Awami League chief believes it is necessary to supplement exports by creating a market within the country.

    With the fourth industrial revolution on the horizon, Hasina stressed the need to develop and diversify the country's workforce by embracing and promoting the use of technology.

    "We have already started working on various measures to adapt to the fourth industrial revolution and its impact on the economy and employment prospects. The readymade garment industry also needs to adopt augmented robotics technology, so we're preparing for it."

    Hasina highlighted the need to develop the skills of workers both at home and abroad to keep pace with technological advancements. "We are providing training opportunities to them to become technologically proficient."

    She also called on garment exporters to focus on increasing production and quality, while ensuring a labour-friendly environment.

    The week-long event, with the theme "Care for Fashion", kicked off at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre on Sunday. It will continue until Nov 18.

    The event aims to promote and increase the market share of Bangladeshi garment products in the international market. It will also provide an opportunity for trade partners across the global value chain to work together to address challenges.

    Hasina also handed out special awards to four garment manufacturers in recognition of their special contributions to exports.

