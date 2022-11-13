Hasina urges global businesses to invest in Bangladesh

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina invited foreign investors and entrepreneurs to explore business opportunities in Bangladesh, describing the country as a prime investment destination.

"We are establishing 100 special economic zones across the country. As a result, Bangladesh has now become one of the most favourable investment and sourcing destinations in the world," Hasina said at an event on Sunday.

"The country's investment-friendly policies, along with duty- and quota-free facilities for Bangladeshi products in various countries around the world, are attracting foreign investors."

Hasina was the chief guest at the opening ceremony of "Made in Bangladesh Week 2022", organised by the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association.

The prime minister also called on Bangladesh's business leaders to welcome foreign investment, along with the technology and know-how it entails.