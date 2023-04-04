    বাংলা

    Pathao gets licence to launch mobile wallet

    PathaoPay, which will be rolled out in the coming months, will enable consumers and small businesses to complete “fast, easy, and secure” payments, according to the company

    News Desk
    Published : 4 April 2023, 05:34 AM
    Updated : 4 April 2023, 05:34 AM

    Pathao, a digital services company, has received a licence from the central bank to launch PathaoPay, a digital payment wallet.

    PathaoPay, which will be rolled out in the coming months, will enable consumers and small businesses to complete “fast, easy, and secure” payments, the company said in a statement. It will also empower users with “tools to save and spend responsibly and provide them seamless access to funds to manage their finances or meet their business needs”.

    “Pathao is far more than a brand or a suite of products — it is a lifestyle. We look beyond to identify ways we can make lives easier for our users by utilising our technology. This has led us towards building a fintech platform on top of Bangladesh’s largest digital services company,” said Fahim Ahmed, managing director & CEO of Pathao.

    Pathao’s ride-hailing, food delivery, and e-commerce logistics businesses serve over 8 million consumers, 300,000 daily earners, and 60,000 small businesses.

    “We are the trusted platform for young Bangladeshis who are fast adopting technology and moving their purchase behaviour or business operations online. And PathaoPay will give them the freedom to spend how they want, manage their finances how they should, and access their funds when they need,” Ahmed added.

    On Apr 2, Bangladesh Bank issued the payment service provider licence to Digital Payments Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

    RELATED STORIES
    Trump's ex-fixer Michael Cohen poised to be key witness in criminal case
    Trump's ex-fixer Michael Cohen poised to be key witness in criminal case
    Cohen said Trump had directed him to pay Daniels $130,000 to keep her from speaking about a sexual encounter she said she had with Trump
    A Russian rouble banknote is seen in front of a descending and rising stock graph in this illustration taken Mar 1, 2022.
    Russia seeks direct rouble payment system with Bangladesh
    It wants to settle repayment of a loan for building the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in roubles as Western sanctions hinder fund transfers
    A representation of bitcoin is seen in an illustration picture taken on June 23, 2017. REUTERS
    Bitcoin moves towards Satoshi's payment dream
    Proponents say bitcoin offers lower transaction costs and quicker speeds than traditional cash, especially for cross-border transfers
    Part of a liquid-propellant rocket engine.
    Private Chinese firm scores first with liquid-propellant rocket launch
    Unlike solid-propellant rockets that cannot adjust their flow of fuel, liquid-propellant rockets have significantly greater control over their flight

    Opinion

    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    How post-2008 bank rules led to a 2023 problem
    Liam Proud
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain
    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain