Pathao gets licence to launch mobile wallet

“Pathao is far more than a brand or a suite of products — it is a lifestyle. We look beyond to identify ways we can make lives easier for our users by utilising our technology. This has led us towards building a fintech platform on top of Bangladesh’s largest digital services company,” said Fahim Ahmed, managing director & CEO of Pathao.

Pathao’s ride-hailing, food delivery, and e-commerce logistics businesses serve over 8 million consumers, 300,000 daily earners, and 60,000 small businesses.

“We are the trusted platform for young Bangladeshis who are fast adopting technology and moving their purchase behaviour or business operations online. And PathaoPay will give them the freedom to spend how they want, manage their finances how they should, and access their funds when they need,” Ahmed added.