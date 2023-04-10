Cabinet approves draft law to prevent harmful activities in food production, sales

For stockpiling food beyond the permitted levels or violating government instructions on storage, an offender will face life term or 14 years in jail or fines.

If a person can prove they stored food not for profiteering, they will be fined or jailed for a maximum of three months.

The draft law proposes five-year jail term or Tk 1.5 million fines or both for providing false information to consumers.

If a company is found guilty of these offences, the executives, partners and employees involved in the harmful activities will be punished, unless they can prove that they were unaware of the crimes.