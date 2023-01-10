    বাংলা

    Retail power price hike will push inflation higher, Bangladesh warned

    Leaders of trade bodies and consumers’ association urge the government to control irregularities in the power sector instead of raising prices

    Faysal AtikSenior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 9 Jan 2023, 09:09 PM
    Updated : 9 Jan 2023, 09:09 PM

    The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission has started hearing a proposal - which its panel backs - to raise retail power prices, but business and consumer rights leaders have warned such a move will drive inflation even higher.

    They have urged the government to curb irregularities in the power sector instead of raising prices when people are already grappling with a cost-of-living crisis.

    The technical panel of the BERC has recommended raising retail power prices by 15.43 percent to Tk 8.23 per unit after the bulk tariff increased in December.

    Besides an increase in electricity bills at home, people will be hit by a hike in the prices of goods because power is used in factories for production and manufacturing.

    Faruque Hassan, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, said the retail price should not be raised at least in the next six months considering the effects of the global economic crisis on businesses.

    He said the government should take steps to prevent systems losses in the power sector instead of putting the burden on people. “There is a tendency to steal at every level of the sector, from meter reading to illegal connections.”

    “If these can be stopped, the extra cost can be adjusted without raising the price.”

    Anwar-ul-Alam Chowdhury Parvez, president of the Bangladesh Chamber of Industries, also said the government should work to increase the capability of the Power Division instead of making people suffer after a tough year.

    He appeared frustrated about the hearing. “Businessmen and citizens’ words are never taken into consideration there. They [BERC] raise the prices in their own way. People are frustrated about the hearing, which appears to be a farce to them.”

    Mohammad Hatem, president of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association, said the government had promised not to increase power prices for the industries. “But if the price increases for us, production cost will rise and add to the ongoing crisis.”

    At Sunday's hearing, Professor Shamsul Alam, energy advisor to the Consumers Association of Bangladesh, raised 53 questions and allegations of irregularities against the companies. He argued that controlling the firms’ avoidable expenses was key to easing the distribution cost.

    He complained that the companies had been unable to provide necessary information as asked in prior hearings and that attempts to get these details upon the commission’s order were impeded at different times.

    Inflation fell for the fourth straight month in December after hitting 9.52 percent in August, the highest in a decade, but still posted a rise of 8.71 percent on a point-to-point basis.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh signs solar power deals with China-backed project in push for renewable energy
    Govt to buy solar power from China-backed project
    The government agrees to pay 10.2 cents, or around Tk 11 in the current exchange rate, per unit
    Bangladesh devising a policy to adjust gas, electricity prices monthly
    Govt plans monthly gas, power price adjustment
    Nasrul Hamid says the systems loss is currently occurring at the consumer level
    Bangladesh aviation is weighed down by tax burden, says NovoAir MD
    Aviation can't flourish with high taxes: NovoAir MD
    After 10 years of business, NovoAir has won applause as a 'distinguished' airline, if not a profitable one, says Managing Director Mofizur Rahman
    A man walks past the Swiss National Bank (SNB) building in Zurich Oct 31, 2013. The SNB reported a nine-month loss of 6.4 billion Swiss francs, due to a valuation loss on its gold holdings.
    Swiss National Bank posts record $143bn loss in 2022
    Monday's figure, which marked a reverse from a 26 billion franc profit in 2021, was bigger than the previously biggest loss of 23 billion francs chalked up in 2015

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher