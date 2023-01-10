Retail power price hike will push inflation higher, Bangladesh warned

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission has started hearing a proposal - which its panel backs - to raise retail power prices, but business and consumer rights leaders have warned such a move will drive inflation even higher.
They have urged the government to curb irregularities in the power sector instead of raising prices when people are already grappling with a cost-of-living crisis.
The technical panel of the BERC has recommended raising retail power prices by 15.43 percent to Tk 8.23 per unit after the bulk tariff increased in December.
Besides an increase in electricity bills at home, people will be hit by a hike in the prices of goods because power is used in factories for production and manufacturing.
Faruque Hassan, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, said the retail price should not be raised at least in the next six months considering the effects of the global economic crisis on businesses.
He said the government should take steps to prevent systems losses in the power sector instead of putting the burden on people. “There is a tendency to steal at every level of the sector, from meter reading to illegal connections.”
“If these can be stopped, the extra cost can be adjusted without raising the price.”
Anwar-ul-Alam Chowdhury Parvez, president of the Bangladesh Chamber of Industries, also said the government should work to increase the capability of the Power Division instead of making people suffer after a tough year.
He appeared frustrated about the hearing. “Businessmen and citizens’ words are never taken into consideration there. They [BERC] raise the prices in their own way. People are frustrated about the hearing, which appears to be a farce to them.”
Mohammad Hatem, president of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association, said the government had promised not to increase power prices for the industries. “But if the price increases for us, production cost will rise and add to the ongoing crisis.”
At Sunday's hearing, Professor Shamsul Alam, energy advisor to the Consumers Association of Bangladesh, raised 53 questions and allegations of irregularities against the companies. He argued that controlling the firms’ avoidable expenses was key to easing the distribution cost.
He complained that the companies had been unable to provide necessary information as asked in prior hearings and that attempts to get these details upon the commission’s order were impeded at different times.
Inflation fell for the fourth straight month in December after hitting 9.52 percent in August, the highest in a decade, but still posted a rise of 8.71 percent on a point-to-point basis.