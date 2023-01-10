Retail power price hike will push inflation higher, Bangladesh warned

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission has started hearing a proposal - which its panel backs - to raise retail power prices, but business and consumer rights leaders have warned such a move will drive inflation even higher.

They have urged the government to curb irregularities in the power sector instead of raising prices when people are already grappling with a cost-of-living crisis.

The technical panel of the BERC has recommended raising retail power prices by 15.43 percent to Tk 8.23 per unit after the bulk tariff increased in December.

Besides an increase in electricity bills at home, people will be hit by a hike in the prices of goods because power is used in factories for production and manufacturing.

Faruque Hassan, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, said the retail price should not be raised at least in the next six months considering the effects of the global economic crisis on businesses.