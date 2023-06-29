Apple stock hits record, on cusp of $3 trillion market value

The latest gains in shares of the world's most valuable company follow strong rebounds this year from several of Wall Street's technology-related heavyweights, fueled by bets that the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its campaign of US interest rate hikes, and by optimism about the potential for artificial intelligence.

"There hasn't really been any new information fundamentally that would be supportive of the stock move," said Thomas Martin, Senior Portfolio Manager at Globalt Investments. "What you're left with is, you know, the market itself."

Apple has jumped 46% in 2023, while Nvidia has surged 185%, making it the first chipmaker with a stock market value over $1 trillion. Tesla and Meta Platforms have more than doubled this year, and Microsoft has added 40%.