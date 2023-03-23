Bangladesh to allow Bhutan access to its ports for trade

Bangladesh will open up three of its ports for Bhutan to facilitate trade with other countries, the Bhutanese government said on Thursday, a step that is expected to help the landlocked Himalayan nation reduce its dependence on India for transit.

Wedged between China and India, Bhutan depends solely on Indian ports for supply of essential goods, including fuel, and trade with other countries.

Bangladesh and Bhutan on Wednesday signed a fresh transit agreement after years of negotiations on opening the ports of Mongla, Payra and Chittagong, Bhutanese officials said.