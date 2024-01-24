Netflix to stream WWE Raw in $5 billion bet on live events

Netflix took a big step into live events on Tuesday with a more than $5 billion rights deal that would make it the exclusive home of World Wrestling Entertainment's Raw from Jan 2025.

The 10-year partnership will put Raw on the streaming platform in the US, Canada, Britain and Latin America, among other territories, the companies said.

Netflix will also exclusively telecast outside the US all WWE shows and specials, including SmackDown, as well as pay-per-view live events such as WrestleMania and Royal Rumble.