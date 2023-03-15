Bangladesh unit of Indian car maker Mahindra ceases operations after 3 years

Indian car manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra has decided to close the Bangladesh branch of its operations, Mahindra Bangladesh Pvt Ltd.

The decision was taken at the final general meeting of MBPL’s shareholders on Tuesday, according to a PTI report republished.

As a result, MBPL has been liquidated and ceased to exist from Tuesday.

From Mar 31, 2022, MBPL had taken in zero income from operations.