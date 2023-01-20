    বাংলা

    Four more arrested for spreading 'rumours' about banking sector

    The latest arrestees are all bankers

    Published : 19 Jan 2023, 08:38 PM
    Updated : 19 Jan 2023, 08:38 PM

    Police have arrested four more people for their alleged involvement in spreading rumours about Bangladesh's banking sector.

    The arrestees are Md Sayeed Ullah, Md Mosharraf Hossain, Shahidullah Majumder and Habibur Rahman – all bankers. They were arrested by a cybercrime unit of police’s Detective Branch on Wednesday.

    Harunor Rashid, chief of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch, said on Thursday: “Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited is a reputed bank in Bangladesh. The bank has been doing business with a great reputation since its inception.”

    “Recently, certain officials of this bank have been attempting to destabilise the country's financial sector by spreading false information about banks and financial institutions through social media and other means,” he said.

    Earlier on Jan 8, DMP's cybercrime unit arrested Mohammad Nur Un Nabi, Md Afsar Uddin Roman, Md Abu Sayid Saju, Md Shadhin Mia, and Md Abdus Salam.

    A case has been filed against them at Gulshan Police Station.

    Police made the latest arrests following information given by them.

