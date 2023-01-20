Four more arrested for spreading 'rumours' about banking sector

Police have arrested four more people for their alleged involvement in spreading rumours about Bangladesh's banking sector.

The arrestees are Md Sayeed Ullah, Md Mosharraf Hossain, Shahidullah Majumder and Habibur Rahman – all bankers. They were arrested by a cybercrime unit of police’s Detective Branch on Wednesday.



Harunor Rashid, chief of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch, said on Thursday: “Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited is a reputed bank in Bangladesh. The bank has been doing business with a great reputation since its inception.”