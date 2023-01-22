    বাংলা

    Musk says higher-priced Twitter subscription won't carry ads

    The billionaire also says that ads are "too frequent on Twitter and too big," and that steps will be taken to address those issues in coming weeks

    Reuters
    Published : 21 Jan 2023, 07:35 PM
    Twitter owner Elon Musk tweeted on Saturday that a higher-priced subscription of the social media platform will not carry advertisements.

    The billionaire also said that ads are "too frequent on Twitter and too big," and that steps will be taken to address those issues in coming weeks.

    Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    Twitter earns nearly 90 percent of its revenue from selling digital ads and Musk recently attributed a "massive drop in revenue" to rights organisations that have pressured brands to pause their Twitter ads.

    Earlier in December, Musk announced that Twitter's Basic blue tick will have half the number of advertisements and that it will offer a higher tier with no advertisements by 2023.

