Consumers face the heat as winter vegetable prices soar in Dhaka markets

Customers are having a tough time choosing winter vegetables suiting the pocket as they are feeling the pinch of rising prices at Dhaka's kitchen markets despite an increase in their supply.

Vegetable prices in the capital on Friday were Tk 5 to Tk 10 higher per kg than last week. Broiler chicken prices also rose from the previous week.

At Mohammadpur Town Hall Market in Dhaka, local tomatoes were priced between Tk 90-120 per kg on Friday, an increase from the prices of Tk 80-100 per kg the previous week. Cauliflower and cabbage, which were sold at Tk 35-40 last week, are now priced at Tk 40-50.

The cost of beans has risen by Tk 10 per kg from Tk 70 to Tk 80.

Brinjal or aubergine was selling at Tk 50-70 per kg, bitter gourd at Tk 80-120, old potato at Tk 55 and new potato at Tk 60.

Broiler chicken is now Tk 200 per kg, up from Tk 185-190 last week. Beef remains at Tk 650 per kg.

A set of four unmodified farm eggs costs Tk 45, but if purchased as a dozen, the price is Tk 130.