Consumers face the heat as winter vegetable prices soar in Dhaka markets

Customers are having a tough time choosing winter vegetables suiting the pocket as they are feeling the pinch of rising prices at Dhaka's kitchen markets despite an increase in their supply.
Vegetable prices in the capital on Friday were Tk 5 to Tk 10 higher per kg than last week. Broiler chicken prices also rose from the previous week.
At Mohammadpur Town Hall Market in Dhaka, local tomatoes were priced between Tk 90-120 per kg on Friday, an increase from the prices of Tk 80-100 per kg the previous week. Cauliflower and cabbage, which were sold at Tk 35-40 last week, are now priced at Tk 40-50.
The cost of beans has risen by Tk 10 per kg from Tk 70 to Tk 80.
Brinjal or aubergine was selling at Tk 50-70 per kg, bitter gourd at Tk 80-120, old potato at Tk 55 and new potato at Tk 60.
Broiler chicken is now Tk 200 per kg, up from Tk 185-190 last week. Beef remains at Tk 650 per kg.
A set of four unmodified farm eggs costs Tk 45, but if purchased as a dozen, the price is Tk 130.
Large Rui, a popular freshwater fish, is available at Tk 500 per kg, a medium one is Tk 420, and a small one is Tk 350 per kg.
OUT OF REACH FOR COMMON PEOPLE
Buyers were hoping for prices to ease with the arrival of winter vegetables, but instead, many are stuck arguing with traders for marking up their prices instead of cutting them.
On Friday at the Townhall wet market, a shopper was seen quarrelling with a vegetable seller.
Md Khorshed, the seller, tried to explain himself to local buyer named Robin Mia, saying, "If prices go up, it poses a risk for both you and us. I don't want to argue like this with you. We have to purchase at a higher price, so we must sell at a higher price."
According to sellers, despite an increase in vegetable supply, wholesale prices have risen. As such, they have slightly increased retail vegetable prices compared to last week.
Md Alam, a potato, garlic and onion seller at Townhall Bazar, said, "There's a variety of new, old, and imported onions available in the market. However, prices have remained relatively stable due to a lack of supply pressure."
Md Liton drives a rickshaw in the Mohammadpur Town Hall area.
He said that it was difficult to get by under the circumstances.
“Vegetable prices are high, and my rickshaw business is struggling,” he said.
"I've only made one trip since this morning. Working for eight to nine hours a day earns me about Tk 500. It's challenging to cover my family's needs, including house rent, my daughter's education, and daily expenses."