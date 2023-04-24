    বাংলা

    Bitcoin could hit $100,000 by end 2024, Standard Chartered says

    Bitcoin has rallied so far this year, rising above $30,000 in April for the first time in ten months

    Reuters
    Published : 24 April 2023, 10:01 AM
    Updated : 24 April 2023, 10:01 AM

    Top cryptocurrency bitcoin could reach $100,000 by the end of 2024, Standard Chartered said on Monday, saying that the so-called "crypto winter" is over.

    Bitcoin BTC=BTSP could gain from factors including recent turmoil in the banking sector, a stabilisation of risk assets as the US Federal Reserve ends its rate-hiking cycle and improved profitability of crypto mining, Standard Chartered's head of digital assets research Geoff Kendrick said in a note.

    "While sources of uncertainty remain, we think the pathway to the USD 100,000 level is becoming clearer," Kendrick wrote.

    Bitcoin has rallied so far this year, rising above $30,000 in April for the first time in ten months. It gains represent a partial recovery after trillions of dollars were wiped from the crypto sector in 2022, as central banks hiked interest rates and a string of crypto firms imploded.

    Predictions of sky-high valuations have been commonplace during bitcoin's past rallies. A Citi analyst said in November 2020 that bitcoin could climb as high as $318,000 by the end of 2022. It closed last year down about 65% at $16,500.

    RELATED STORIES
    Representations of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum and DogeCoin are placed on PC motherboard in this illustration taken, Jun 29, 2021.
    Cryptoverse: Hooked on growth, bitcoin investors turn to smart tokens
    Some are turning away from the original cryptocurrency - designed as an alternative to regular cash - in favour of its descendants created as native tokens of blockchain platforms that host smart cont ...
    Representations of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum and DogeCoin are placed on PC motherboard in this illustration taken, Jun 29, 2021.
    India's push to regulate crypto gains IMF, US support at G20
    India for several years debated drafting a law to regulate or even ban cryptocurrencies but has not made a final decision
    Representations of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum and DogeCoin are placed on PC motherboard in this illustration taken, Jun 29, 2021.
    India's push to regulate crypto gains IMF, US support
    The nation says it wants a collective global effort to deal with problems posed by cryptocurrencies
    A representation of bitcoin is seen in an illustration picture taken on Jun 23, 2017.
    Bitcoin passes the bank stress test
    The infamously volatile cryptocurrency seems positively hale and hearty, just as a banking meltdown drives markets into the arms of a recession

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan