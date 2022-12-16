Bangladesh ‘closely supervising’ 5 Shariah-based banks after reports of suspicious lending

Bangladesh Bank has launched fresh efforts to closely supervise five of the 10 Islamic banks in the country following allegations of irregularities in the disbursement of big loans.



The five Shariah-based banks will have to report to the central bank lending of more than Tk 10 million.



Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder issued a set of instructions in a meeting on Thursday with all the observers and coordinators appointed to the banks in the country.



He instructed them also to ‘closely supervise’ the recent allegations over lending in some banks, central bank spokesman Mezbaul Haque said on Friday.