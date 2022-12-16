    বাংলা

    Bangladesh ‘closely supervising’ 5 Shariah-based banks after reports of suspicious lending

    The banks will need to report lending of more than Tk 10 million

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 Dec 2022, 05:27 PM
    Updated : 16 Dec 2022, 05:27 PM

    Bangladesh Bank has launched fresh efforts to closely supervise five of the 10 Islamic banks in the country following allegations of irregularities in the disbursement of big loans.

    The five Shariah-based banks will have to report to the central bank lending of more than Tk 10 million.    

    Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder issued a set of instructions in a meeting on Thursday with all the observers and coordinators appointed to the banks in the country. 

    He instructed them also to ‘closely supervise’ the recent allegations over lending in some banks, central bank spokesman Mezbaul Haque said on Friday.

    “Bangladesh Bank regularly collects information on lending from the Shariah-based banks. It can be done on a daily basis for the sake of supervision.”

    Mezbaul declined to reveal the names of the five banks that will have to report to the central bank daily.

    The High Court on Dec 4 ordered an investigation into allegations of irregularities in the disbursement of loans of hundreds of billions of taka from three banks – Islami Bank Bangladesh, Social Islami Bank and First Security Islami Bank. The central bank last week appointed observers to Islami Bank and First Security Islami Bank.

    RELATED STORIES
    US President Joe Biden coughs during a signing event for the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, US, August 9, 2022.
    Biden blacklists China's YMTC
    YMTC, long in the crosshairs of the US government, was added to the list over fears it could divert US technology to previously blacklisted Chinese tech giants Huawei and Hikvision
    A general view of the Bank of England (BoE) building, in London, Britain, Aug 4, 2022.
    Global central banks vow to stay the course on inflation
    Policy makers face the difficult task of determining just how much further to tighten monetary policy as recession takes hold in the UK, the euro zone and the US
    Soybean oil price cut by Tk 5 per litre, palm oil by Tk 4
    Soybean oil cheaper by Tk 5 per litre
    A one-litre bottle of soybean oil will now cost Tk 187, while the palm oil price is set at Tk 117 per litre
    A general view of vehicular movement during an evening traffic in Kathmandu, Nepal Dec 21, 2020.
    Nepal to end ban on imports of cars, phones
    The Himalayan nation restricted imports of cars, gold and cosmetics in April saying its reserves could barely support imports for fewer than seven months

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher