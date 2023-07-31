Chinese firms ramp up investment in S Korea to get US EV tax credits

The deals follow the introduction of the US's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which requires at least 40% of the value of critical minerals used in an auto battery to be sourced from the United States or a free trade partner to qualify for a $3,750 tax credit per vehicle.

The IRA, designed to wean the US off the Chinese supply chain for electric vehicles (EVs), will also eventually bar tax credits if any EV battery components were manufactured by a "foreign entity of concern", a provision aimed at China.

That hasn't stopped Chinese companies from setting up a series of joint projects with South Korean partners.

China's Ningbo Ronbay New Energy Technology said last week that Seoul had approved its plan to add 80,000 tonnes in cathode materials production capacity to its South Korea facility that can currently produce 20,000 tonnes a year.

The company said its products produced in South Korea are compliant with IRA requirements on key minerals and can take advantage of the benefits of tariff policies applying to exports to European and US markets.