India seeks to boost manufacturing with laptop licensing move

India's decision to impose a licensing requirement for imports of laptops, tablets and personal computers will boost domestic manufacturing and ensure its tech ecosystem uses verified systems only, its deputy IT minister said on Friday.

Current regulations in India allow companies to import laptops freely, but the new rule mandates a special licence for these products similar to restrictions India imposed in 2020 for inbound TV shipments.

The government in its notification on Thursday gave no reason for the move, which could affect technology companies such as Apple, Dell and Samsung and force them to boost local manufacturing.

Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on the X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, that "it is the government's objective to ensure trusted hardware and systems", reduce dependence on imports and increase domestic manufacturing of such products.