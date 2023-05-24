Virgin Orbit auctions $36m in remaining assets as company folds

Richard Branson's bankrupt satellite launch firm, Virgin Orbit, on Tuesday revealed that it was closing for good after a $36.4 million asset sale, including an agreement to sell the bulk of its Long Beach, California, headquarters to small-launch firm Rocket Lab USA Inc.

Rocket Lab, the seasoned small-rocket company whose headquarters is less than a mile from Virgin Orbit's, won the bankrupt rocket company's primary manufacturing site for $16 million during an auction held on Monday, according to a court filing disclosing the results of a weeks-long Chapter 11 bid process.

The purchase agreement includes machinery and equipment that had been used to manufacture Virgin Orbit's flagship LauncherOne rockets, which air-launched from the belly of a modified Boeing 747. It is subject to the bankruptcy court's approval during a hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

In a statement thanking its employees, investors and other stakeholders, Virgin Orbit said it will sell its assets to a total of four winning bidders and cease operations.

"The combined total proceeds were determined by a rigorous and competitive auction which maximizes value for the estate and minimizes the remaining duration of the Company’s restructuring," the statement said. "Virgin Orbit's legacy in the space industry will forever be remembered."