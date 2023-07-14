How eco-friendly lithium batteries are transforming public transport in Bangladesh

When M Stanley Whittingham, John Goodenough, and Akira Yoshino were independently working on the development of stronger rechargeable batteries in the 1970s and 1980s, little did they realise that their efforts would one day revolutionise the technology and become a vital cog in the wheel of environmental sustainability.

Their groundbreaking work, which earned the trio a joint Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2019, paved the way for leading auto manufacturers, such as Tesla, Mitsubishi, Audi, and Toyota, to develop today's lithium-ion batteries to power electric cars, which are gaining popularity worldwide due to their environmental friendliness.

During his Nobel Prize acceptance speech in Stockholm, Goodenough, who passed away last month in Texas, said, "We thought it would be nice and helpful in a few things, but never dreamed it would revolutionise electronics and everything else."

Bangladesh, too, is making strides in the green energy game by using lithium-ion batteries in locally made public transport. Over the past decade, battery-powered "Easy bikes" or "Tomtoms", as they are locally known, have become a popular means of public transportation, particularly outside Dhaka.