IMF, others should give $100bn climate FX guarantee: document

A report by the World Bank and other big multilateral lenders said they gave $51 billion in 2021 alongside $13 billion from private finance.

The Paris summit, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron on June 22-23, will be attended by a number of world leaders and representatives from flagship global institutions such as the IMF and United Nations.

Outlines of the proposals have been sent to the key groups preparing the discussions over the last couple of weeks.

CALL TO ARMS

As well as the currency idea, the document also gives more detail on the main objectives of Version 2.0 of the Bridgetown Initiative, which has become a heavyweight voice over the last 18 months in global climate and sustainability discussions.

"This is a call to arms" the source said, referring to the document and its intention to galvanise more concrete action from the IMF and multilateral lenders.

After a slow start, the idea that fundamental change is needed to help more money flow to developing countries in the fight against climate change has picked up steam in the last year and was a key focus of global climate talks in November.

Since then, the World Bank has appointed a new President, former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga, and released a reform plan that would boost lending by $5 billion a year, although Mottley and others want the system to go much further.