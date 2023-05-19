How Bangladesh government’s policy is aiding price gougers to rack up inflation

Since the end of the pandemic, millions of Bangladeshi household consumers, especially those in the middle and low-income brackets, have been feeling the extreme pressure of soaring prices of their essentials as rising inflation has been gobbling up most of their incomes.

The ascending bills of their groceries and energy usage mean they are cutting back on little luxuries and, in most cases, even the essentials.

The narrative spun by the government to explain the cost of living crisis also kept changing.

At some point, it was the shortage of US dollars in the market and the rapid depletion of US dollar reserves. To deal with that crisis, the government rolled out the strictest austerity and belt-tightening in living memory, devalued the local currency and issued executive orders which helped propel the energy costs to a sky-high limit.

It did not work.

Instead, the consumer price index rate kept breaking records every month, and people from almost all walks of life suffered.

Then Russia invaded Ukraine.

Indeed, the war has affected the global market to some extent since both the warring parties are two of the major growers and suppliers of grains and grain-based items worldwide.

To add insult to injury, the shipping costs for products went up as a side-effect of the war, which means the prices of imported essentials, raw materials, and luxury items went quite significantly up.

Since the first bullet was fired in the war, Bangladesh policymakers have been spinning this fact as the sole reason why Bangladeshi households struggle to put food on the table.

bdnews24.com discovered that those mentioned above are not the only reasons why the inflation became so unbearable for millions of Bangladeshis.

The government’s policy in setting prices, especially for essentials, is somewhat aiding marketers to gouge prices to their whims.