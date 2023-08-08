Global banks rattled after Moody's cuts, Italy windfall tax

Global bank shares skidded on Tuesday after Moody's downgraded 10 mid-sized US banks and Italy approved a surprise 40 percent windfall tax on lenders, with the double-blow reigniting concerns about the challenges facing the industry.

The sector has been looking to emerge from a crisis that took down three US banks earlier this year and triggered a loss of confidence that engulfed Credit Suisse, which was bought out by rival UBS Group AG UBSG.S in a rescue deal.

The big US banks, although not under Moody's review, slumped in early trading, with JPMorgan Chase JPM.N down 2 percent and Bank of America BAC.N losing more than 3 percent.

The STOXX Europe 600 banks fell 2.9 percent. Major Italian banks including Intesa Sanpaolo, Banco BPM and UniCredit fell between 6.5 percent and 9 percent.