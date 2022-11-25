Don't like Musk? Work for us! Tech firms woo ex-Twitter staff

Hundreds more are reported to have quit as a result of his sweeping reforms. On Monday, the head of French operations was the latest senior manager to leave.

Spying opportunity, some companies are now trying to pick up experienced engineering talent by appealing to their disdain for the methods of the world's richest person.

Katie Burke, chief people officer at US software company Hubspot, blasted Musk over reports he had fired a group of employees that had criticised him on the company's internal Slack channels. The reports could not be verified.

"As a leader, getting criticized is part of your job," she wrote in a Linkedin post. "Great leaders recognize debate and disagreement makes you better and is part of the process. If you want a place where you can disagree (in a kind, clear manner of course) with people, HubSpot is hiring."

By late on Monday, Burke's post had earned more than 35,000 positive reactions on Linkedin.

Twitter and Musk did not respond to requests for comment