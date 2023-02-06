Like Musk, nickel-rich Indonesia has high electric vehicle ambitions

"I'm very confident this industry will grow quickly, will grow very fast," the president, popularly known as Jokowi, said in an interview last week.

Indonesia has a total of 21 million tonnes in proven reserves with nickel content, according to the US Geological Survey. That is nearly a quarter of the world's reserves.

The country mined 1.4 million tonnes of nickel in January-November last year, according to the International Nickel Study Group. That's far ahead of the second-biggest producer, the Philippines, which mined 290,000 tonnes in the same period, and more than double Indonesia's output of 606,000 tonnes in 2018.

Jokowi banned exports of nickel ore in 2020, but allowed export of higher value nickel products - forcing companies to process and manufacture onshore.

Indonesia's exports of processed nickel then swelled to more than $30 billion in 2022 from about $1 billion in 2015.

Indonesia is expected to account for half of the global production increase in nickel between 2021 and 2025, according to the International Energy Agency, as demand for electric vehicles surges. Each vehicle uses up to 40 kg of nickel.

"The Indonesian government is building a whole value chain for servicing electric vehicle factories," said Victor Chin, principal consultant at metal consultancy firm CRU.

"So it only makes sense for Tesla to consider Indonesia, both for a gigafactory and also for car manufacturing," he said.

Musk's goal is to sell 20 million electric vehicles in 2030, more than a 15-fold increase over the 1.3 million vehicles Tesla sold in 2022. For that, it would need to build seven or eight more "gigafactories" - facilities that produce electric car batteries on a large scale - at an average of one every 12 months or so.

Indonesia has similarly ambitious goals - Jokowi said in the interview nickel exports can grow by 200 times from pre-export ban levels of around $1 billion if the country successfully manages to build the electric vehicle ecosystem. Brazilian mining company Vale has predicted a 44% jump in nickel demand by 2030 from 2022 levels due to high demand for batteries meant for electric vehicles.