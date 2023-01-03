BTRC lifts ban on Grameenphone's SIM sales after six months

The BTRC barred the sales of new SIMs by Grameenphone, citing the “poor quality” of the mobile carrier’s services on Jun 29. Azman said the ban was an “inappropriate measure” to resolve any issues tied to the quality of services.

"Nevertheless, since the imposition of the embargo, the company has had a constructive dialogue with the regulator and has repeatedly reiterated that such a move deprives customers of exercising their freedom of choice and raises investor concerns," he said.

Grameenphone will continue to invest in its networks to improve services, according to Azman.