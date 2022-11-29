    বাংলা

    Mastercard loses UK ruling on three million dead claimants in $12bn case

    The global payments processor lost an appeal against a ruling in a 10 billion pound-plus ($12 billion-plus) collective action

    Sam TobinReuters
    Published : 29 Nov 2022, 03:37 PM
    Updated : 29 Nov 2022, 03:37 PM

    Mastercard lost an appeal in a London court on Tuesday against a ruling in a 10 billion pound-plus ($12 billion-plus) collective action that allows the claims of around three million people who have died since the lawsuit began to continue.

    The global payments processor is facing a lawsuit brought by consumer champion Walter Merricks on behalf of approximately 46 million adults in the United Kingdom, which became the first mass consumer action to be approved in the UK in 2021.

    The case was certified last year after a nearly five-year journey from the first-instance Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT), which initially refused to give the go-ahead, to the UK Supreme Court and back.

    In March, the CAT said the date for determining whether members of the claimant class are based in the UK should be when the case was filed in 2016, meaning the claims of roughly three million people who had died since could be continued by their estates.

    Mastercard’s challenge to that decision was dismissed on Tuesday by the Court of Appeal, which ruled that the CAT was entitled to take into account that three million people who had valid claims in 2016 would be excluded.

    Judge Julian Flaux said the overall purpose of the UK’s collective proceedings regime – roughly equivalent to US class actions – is to “provide access to justice for individual claimants who would not otherwise be able to obtain legal redress”.

    He added: “The effect of Mastercard’s case would be to thwart, at least to a significant extent, the overall purpose of the regime.”

    A spokesperson for Mastercard said: “We will continue to fight it [the case] and are confident that, once the facts are presented in court, the case will be thrown out.”

    Merricks’ lawyer Boris Bronfentrinker said: “Mr Merricks is pleased with today’s judgement and looks forward to now prevailing on the merits to secure the billions in damages owed by Mastercard to UK consumers.”

    Merricks alleges Mastercard charged excessive "interchange" fees – the fees retailers pay credit card companies when consumers use a card to shop - between May 1992 and June 2008 and that those fees were passed on to consumers as retailers raised prices.

    RELATED STORIES
    $1.6bn vanishes from Social Islami Bank through rogue LCs
    $1.6bn vanishes from SIBL through LC irregularities
    The bank allowed two companies – one without a renewed licence and the other with no bonded warehouse – to open back-to-back LCs for the import of goods for years 
    Gold dips as dollar gains on China COVID risks
    Gold dips as dollar gains on China COVID risks
    The dollar index was up 0.4%, making the greenback-priced bullion more expensive for buyers holding other currencies
    A 3D-printed oil pump jack is placed on dollar banknotes in this illustration picture, Apr 14, 2020.
    Oil drops more than $1
    Strict COVID-19 curbs by top importer China fuelled demand worries
    Deepening gas crisis halts production at new dyeing plant before launch in Narayanganj
    Gas crisis halts launch of Narayanganj dyeing plant
    The power situation in Bangladesh has improved in winter but the factories are still suffering from a gas crisis that started in July

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher