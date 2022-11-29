Mastercard loses UK ruling on three million dead claimants in $12bn case

Mastercard’s challenge to that decision was dismissed on Tuesday by the Court of Appeal, which ruled that the CAT was entitled to take into account that three million people who had valid claims in 2016 would be excluded.

Judge Julian Flaux said the overall purpose of the UK’s collective proceedings regime – roughly equivalent to US class actions – is to “provide access to justice for individual claimants who would not otherwise be able to obtain legal redress”.

He added: “The effect of Mastercard’s case would be to thwart, at least to a significant extent, the overall purpose of the regime.”

A spokesperson for Mastercard said: “We will continue to fight it [the case] and are confident that, once the facts are presented in court, the case will be thrown out.”

Merricks’ lawyer Boris Bronfentrinker said: “Mr Merricks is pleased with today’s judgement and looks forward to now prevailing on the merits to secure the billions in damages owed by Mastercard to UK consumers.”

Merricks alleges Mastercard charged excessive "interchange" fees – the fees retailers pay credit card companies when consumers use a card to shop - between May 1992 and June 2008 and that those fees were passed on to consumers as retailers raised prices.