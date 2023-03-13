"Calm down!" EU finance ministers play down SVB contagion despite banking shares rout

"There is a possibility of indirect contagion, but at the moment we do not see this as a specific risk," Gentiloni said.

Germany's Commerzbank was the worst-hit bank in the index, down nearly 13 percent at 1700 CET, but German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said in Brussels that the SVB collapse "changes nothing" for Germany.

"I have faith in the German economy," he said.

France's Le Maire and his Belgian counterpart Vincent Van Peteghem also said they saw no specific concern for their country's banks, as investors were dumping their financial institutions' shares.

Shares of French banks Societe Generale and BNP Paribas were down over six percent, while shares of Belgian KBC were down nearly six percent shortly before market close.

"There is no link between the different situations...when you are looking at the economic model and the financial model of BNP Paribas BNPP.PA, Société Générale, and other French banks: it is radically different from the model of the Silicon Valley Bank," Le Maire said.