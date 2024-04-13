Gold surges as Middle East tensions spur safe-haven rush

Taking cues from gold's upward momentum, platinum tested the key $1,000 per ounce level to its highest level in nearly four months.

"What's really telling about the strength of gold is the US dollar index and Treasury yields are climbing, yet gold continues to rally strongly - that's very indicative of strong safe-haven demand," said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals.

A reportedly imminent attack by Iran on Israel is a real and viable threat, the White House said, giving no details about possible timing, reiterating that the US takes its commitments to defend Israel seriously.