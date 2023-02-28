Bangladesh association urges exporters to be careful about counterfeit clothing

The commerce ministry of Bangladesh objected to the US decision to review the apparel industry. It sought more time to explain the issue.

The BGMEA, in a letter to its members, said the AAFA made the submission to include Bangladesh and some other countries on the priority watch list of the USTR's special review for alleged involvement in exporting counterfeit goods, including clothing.

“The BGMEA has taken this matter seriously and we are working with our government. The government of Bangladesh has made an initial submission, and a detailed submission is being prepared currently,” BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said in the letter dated Feb 23.

The readymade garment entrepreneurs should not “label ourselves as a source of counterfeit goods”, he said.

Noting that they have so far focused mostly on social and environmental compliance issues, Faruque said: “We now have to pay more attention to these emerging issues governing trade across borders.”

He urged the members of the association to be more careful about the right ownership of the products they are manufacturing, particularly if a licensee, importer or agent of the brand owner places the order.