Robi says Q3 profit remains subdued even after Tk 22bn revenue

Robi Axiata Limited’s revenue has grown by 4.8 percent in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the previous quarter, but the company says large-scale capital expenditure to offset high depreciation and amortisation costs has squeezed profit margin.

The second-largest telecoms network in the country maintained its growth momentum with Tk 22.07 billion in revenues in the last quarter, taking the total in the first three quarters to Tk 63.31 billion.

It reported Tk 292 million profit after tax, registering a 5.9 percent year-on-year growth. PAT stood at Tk 569 million in the first three quarters.

The company paid Tk 10.12 billion to the government exchequer, which was 45.9 percent of the total revenue for the quarter, during which it made an investment of Tk 55.55 billion in capital expenditure.