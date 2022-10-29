    বাংলা

    Robi says Q3 profit remains subdued even after Tk 22bn revenue

    The company is working on scaling up the business to secure long-term growth in profit margin, says the acting CEO

    Published : 29 Oct 2022, 03:55 PM
    Updated : 29 Oct 2022, 03:55 PM

    Robi Axiata Limited’s revenue has grown by 4.8 percent in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the previous quarter, but the company says large-scale capital expenditure to offset high depreciation and amortisation costs has squeezed profit margin.

    The second-largest telecoms network in the country maintained its growth momentum with Tk 22.07 billion in revenues in the last quarter, taking the total in the first three quarters to Tk 63.31 billion.
    It reported Tk 292 million profit after tax, registering a 5.9 percent year-on-year growth. PAT stood at Tk 569 million in the first three quarters.

    The company paid Tk 10.12 billion to the government exchequer, which was 45.9 percent of the total revenue for the quarter, during which it made an investment of Tk 55.55 billion in capital expenditure.

    “Unfortunately, there is no alternative to this strategy if we want to increase the scale of our business, which is critical to securing long-term sustainable growth in profit margin,” said Chief Financial Officer M Riyaaz Rasheed, who is acting as the CEO.

    The company’s subscriber base saw a 2.5 percent year-on-year rise but declined by 0.3 percent compared to the previous quarter and stood at 54.4 million.

    A drive to acquire quality subscribers led to the “slight dip” in the customer base, Robi said in a statement.

    It continued to dominate the 4G subscriber base with 50.9 percent of the subscribers using the services. The 4G subscriber base grew by 4.9 percent compared to the second quarter and 23.2 percent year on year.

    The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA rose by 0.3 percent over the third quarter, a 12.6 percent leap year on year, to reach Tk 9.69 billion with 43.9 percent margin, which is 2 percentage points lower than last quarter but a 2.6 percentage points growth year on year.

    Robi’s earnings per share or EPS was Tk 0.06 in the third quarter and Tk 0.11 in the first nine months.

