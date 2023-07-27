    বাংলা

    India's Jio Financial Services, BlackRock to launch asset management venture

    The two companies are targeting an initial investment of $150 million each in the joint venture

    Reuters
    Published : 27 July 2023, 02:21 AM
    Updated : 27 July 2023, 02:21 AM

    India's Jio Financial Services, part of billionaire Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Group, and US-based BlackRock Inc will form a 50:50 joint venture to launch asset management services in India.

    The two companies are targeting an initial investment of $150 million each in the joint venture, Jio Financial said in a statement on Wednesday.

    The announcement comes days after Jio Financial Services was demerged from Reliance Industries, with the markets ascribing a valuation of nearly $20 billion to the venture which is yet to build out a business in India's fast growing financial services sector.

    "The partnership will leverage BlackRock's deep expertise in investment and risk management along with the technology capability and deep market expertise of JFS to drive digital delivery of products," said Hitesh Sethia, CEO of JFS in the statement.

    India's asset management industry has seen rapid growth in recent years and has 44.3 trillion Indian rupees ($540.4 billion) in assets under management.

    The joint venture will launch a "digital-first" offering following regulatory approvals, said the statement, without giving a timeline within which it plans to begin operations.

    The venture is BlackRock's second attempt at an entry into India's asset management industry. It exited an earlier joint venture with local financial firm DSP Group in 2018.

    "Today marks a major move for BlackRock as we work to expand our footprint through a forthcoming joint venture in India with Jio Financial Services," wrote Larry Fink, chairman and CEO of BlackRock in a post on his LinkedIn page.

    Despite strong growth, penetration of financial investment products in India is low relative to the size of the economy.

    The ratio of mutual fund assets under management to the country's gross domestic product is 16% compared to the global average of 63%, according to a report from local brokerage house AngelOne released in May.

    RELATED STORIES
    President and CEO of Aramco Amin Nasser speaks at China Development Forum 2023, in Beijing, China, on March 26, 2023.
    BlackRock names Aramco boss to board
    The world's top asset manager BlackRock has named Amin Nasser, the chief of the world's largest oil company Saudi Aramco, as an independent director
    India's Trinamool sweeps violence-hit West Bengal rural polls
    Trinamool sweeps violence-hit West Bengal polls
    Around 40 people have died due to poll-related violence since Saturday
    A woman waits at a bus stop with an advertisement of Reliance Industries' Jio telecoms unit in Mumbai, India, July 11, 2017.
    Reliance Jio renews rural India push with $12 4G phone
    The move could also help Jio cement its leadership in telecom user base which has already crossed 439 million
    DMP asks worshippers to only bring prayer mats, umbrellas to Eid congregation
    Only bring prayer mats, umbrellas to Eid congregation: DMP
    The National Eidgah Maidan is set to hold the main Eid-ul-Azha prayer congregation at 7:30 am on Thursday

    Opinion

    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen