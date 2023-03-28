Maximum three family members will be allowed on bank board as govt approves amendments

The government has approved amendments to the Bank Company Act, reducing the maximum number of family members allowed to sit on a bank’s board of directors to three from four.

The cabinet cleared the amendments in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday, said Mahmudul Hossain Khan, cabinet secretary for coordination and reforms.

Mahmudul said bank directors and their family members must keep deposits or bonds as security to get loans.

Bank directors abused powers to obtain loans without security. Now the amendments have specified the matters necessary to prevent this practice, Mahmudul said. “There must be collateral against loans.”

The government had amended the law in 2018 amid widespread criticisms, raising the maximum number of family members allowed on a bank’s board to four from two.