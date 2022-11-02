Bangladesh court raises questions over Nagad’s licence

The High Court has questioned the legitimacy of the licence of Nagad, a mobile money company tied to the Bangladesh Post Office.

Following a hearing on a writ petition on Wednesday, Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo of the High Court issued a rule asking why Nagad’s licence would not be cancelled.

Lawyer Kamal Hossain Miaji represented the writ petition, while Deputy Attorney General Aravind Kumar Ray stood for the state.

Supreme Court lawyers Md Abu Bakar Siddiquee and Md Hasanuzzaman filed the petition in the public interest on Oct 27.