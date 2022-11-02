Bangladesh court raises questions over Nagad’s licence

The High Court has questioned the legitimacy of the licence of Nagad, a mobile money company tied to the Bangladesh Post Office.
Following a hearing on a writ petition on Wednesday, Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo of the High Court issued a rule asking why Nagad’s licence would not be cancelled.
Lawyer Kamal Hossain Miaji represented the writ petition, while Deputy Attorney General Aravind Kumar Ray stood for the state.
Supreme Court lawyers Md Abu Bakar Siddiquee and Md Hasanuzzaman filed the petition in the public interest on Oct 27.
The judges on Wednesday asked why the business activities of Nagad, which operated “illegally and without approval” since receiving a temporary licence from the central bank in 2019 as a mobile financial service company, would not be declared illegal under 2018 and 2022 regulations.
The High Court bench also questioned why Nagad’s temporary registration would not be nullified.
The finance secretary, the Bangladesh Bank governor, the director general of the central bank’s payment system department, the director general of the Directorate of Posts, the managing director of Nagad and editors of The Daily Star, The New Age and The Business Standard face a four-week deadline to respond to the rule.
Advocate Kamal later said the MFS regulations of 2018 stipulate that a company must be an associate entity of a commercial bank to provide such services, which Nagad never was.
Citing a change to the regulations this year, Kamal said the service-providing companies were now allowed to be part of a financial institution or linked to any government organisation or agency, besides being connected to a bank.
Nagad was yet to associate itself with any of these, he said.
On Nagad identifying itself as an associate entity of the Bangladesh Post Office, Kamal said: “Nagad is not associated with the Post Office. We collected Nagad’s documents from the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms and submitted them to the court.”
“The Bangladesh Post Office does not even own 1 percent of Nagad.”
A bank or any financial institution or a government agency or organisation must own at least 51 percent of mobile money companies or have controlling shares to make them legitimate, he said.
Nagad later released a statement alleging that a quarter with mal-intent towards the company was “spreading misinformation” to hold it back from competing in innovative services. The writ petition was a move towards that, Nagad claimed.
The statement mentioned that Nagad would proceed with the legal process, emphasising that it has a “clear agreement” with the Post Office, under which Nagad shares 51 percent of its revenue with the government every year.
Incidentally, Nagad handed over a cheque of Tk 45 million, or 51 percent of its revenue from the 2021-22 fiscal year, to the Directorate of Posts on Wednesday, according to the statement.
In the previous fiscal year, Nagad handed Tk 33.3 million from its revenues to the government after delivering another Tk 11.2 million the year before, the company said.
The statement said the director general of the postal directorate, along with ministers and secretaries had attended the handover programme every year, proving clear ties between Nagad and the Post Office.