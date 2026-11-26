Amid discontent among garment workers, the Minimum Wage Board is set to publish a draft gazette notification outlining its recommendations on the minimum monthly wage for workers in the apparel sector, set at Tk 17,000.

The new wage structure is scheduled to take effect from Dec 1, 2026, meaning workers will receive their salaries at the revised rates from January.

However, workers in industrial areas across the country, including Gazipur, Ashulia and Savar, have been protesting against the wage board's decision.

Under the Labour Act, the board's recommendations must first be published in the form of a draft gazette. Any objections or recommendations can be submitted in writing within 14 days of its publication, following which the final gazette will be issued.

As part of this process, the Minimum Wage Board is scheduled to meet at 11:30am on Thursday to finalise and publish the draft gazette containing its recommendations.

Late on Tuesday night, a meeting of the wage board recommended setting the minimum monthly wage for workers and employees in the readymade garment sector at Tk 17,000.

The announcement sparked protests among workers and various labour organisations.

They argue that the proposed wage structure does not adequately reflect the actual cost of living, workers' contribution to industrial productivity, or their skills and experience. They have called for a reassessment of the proposed minimum wage.

Speaking to bdnews24.com about Thursday's meeting, worker representative on the wage board Babul Akhtar said the meeting would primarily focus on determining the wage grades and publishing the draft gazette.

"There will be no discussion on reassessing the proposed wages at this meeting.

"Any objections or recommendations can be submitted in writing within 14 days of the draft's publication. The board may then hold another meeting to discuss those issues," he said.

The wage board has held four meetings so far, with its latest adjourned meeting taking place on Tuesday.

At the third meeting, three expert representatives from the owners' and workers' sides participated for the first time.

The owners' side was represented by Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Mahmud Hasan Khan and the organisation's Senior Additional Secretary Nur Mohammad Russell.

Rashdul Alam Raju, general secretary of the Bangladesh Mukto Garment Sramik Union Federation, represented the workers' side as an expert.

The current minimum monthly wage for garment workers is Tk 12,500. It was announced in November 2023 and came into effect in December that year.

Amid labour unrest in the garment sector over demands for higher wages, the government reconstituted the Minimum Wage Board and formed a separate board for the apparel industry on Nov 1. Protests and clashes continued in Mirpur, Savar, Gazipur and Narayanganj.

Workers began returning to their jobs after the board announced at its first meeting on Nov 4 that the new wage structure would take effect from December.

At the second meeting on Nov 9, the workers' side proposed a minimum monthly wage of Tk 32,000. The owners' side could not submit a proposal that day and was given four working days to present one.

The BGMEA had said it would present the owners' proposal at the Nov 16 meeting. However, the meeting was postponed due to the illness of one of the representatives and other reasons, triggering renewed unrest in the industrial areas.