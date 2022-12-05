India shared a list of products with Moscow for access to Russian market: minister

Reuters reported last week that Moscow had sent India a list of more than 500 products for potential delivery, including parts for cars, aircraft and trains, as sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine squeeze its ability to keep vital industries running.

Russia has been India's largest supplier of military equipment for decades and it is the fourth-biggest market for Indian pharmaceuticals. But with India's purchases of Russian oil soaring and coal and fertiliser shipments also strong, the South Asian nation is looking for ways to rebalance trade.

"We have given Russians a set of products which we believe we are very competitive in and which we feel should be getting access to the Russian market," Jaishankar told reporters in a briefing with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, who is on a visit to India.